The CIA RAIDS Tulsi Gabbard's office and SEIZES documents related to the JFK assassination and MKUltra that Gabbard was set to declassify
HOLY CRAP! The CIA just RAIDED Tulsi Gabbard's office, and SEIZED documents related to the JFK assassination, MKUltra, and more, that Gabbard was set to declassify— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 14, 2026
BOXES of them
The CIA is in DIRECT VIOLATION of a Trump executive order
47 must REEL IN CIA! pic.twitter.com/cdEkMBUX5J
Trump must REEL IN THE CIA!
This is OUTRAGEOUS!