Terror attack in Italy - Guess What (SURPRISE!) He's Muslim

Modena, Italy (May 16) — A suspect named Salim El Koudri has been arrested over a car ramming attack in Modena, Italy. Eight people have been injured, four seriously. One victim had both her legs crushed. pic.twitter.com/o7YHeX4J2Z — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 16, 2026

Chaos in the city center: 31‑year‑old economics graduate Salim El Koudri plowed into six pedestrians, then fled and stabbed the passerby who stopped him; 7 injured, multiple video clips show the suspect during the attack and arrest, he is now under police questioning.