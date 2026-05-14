Chilling 'alien' message to humanity revealed in latest UFO disclosure files

The FBI files revealed alleged messages from ‘outer space people’ containing chilling warnings for humanity.

The documents were part of the Trump administration’s latest UFO disclosure release on Friday, which included never-before-seen memos, witness reports, photographs and videos tied to mysterious aerial phenomena.

One FBI memo, dated January 12, 1955, detailed claims from members of the Detroit Flying Saucer Club, one of the earliest UFO organizations in the US.

According to the document, club member Randall Cox told agents the group had received multiple messages from extraterrestrials warning humanity about its place in the universe. The memo states the beings said all planets except Earth had already conquered outer space.

Cox also told investigators the entities considered humans the ‘lowest form of universal existence.’

Another message stated the purpose of contact with Earth was to prepare people for future landings from outer space.

The FBI document further claimed the saucers were described as ‘friendly to the US’ as agents investigated whether the bizarre reports had any connection to national security concerns.

Portions of several documents were redacted to protect witness identities and sensitive military locations, although officials said no information directly related to the reported encounters had been withheld.

Lawmakers have noted that Friday's release is only the first batch, with more to come. However, a timeline has not been set.

Daily Mail