Yikes! Fox 5 caught on hot mic talking about the security at the Correspondents Dinner.



"They have like two random chicks holding the front door open. Like guys, they're not even trying anymore...they're not even secret service people. It's like the girls who work here are… pic.twitter.com/5IZCTYQfzs — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) April 27, 2026

"They have like two random chicks holding the front door open. Like guys, they're not even trying anymore...they're not even secret service people. It's like the girls who work here are holding the door."