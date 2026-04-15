White House finally breaks silence on 10 missing scientists ... but leaves more questions to be answered

Daily Mail April 15, 2026

During Wednesday's briefing at the White House, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked for the first time about the ten people linked to space or nuclear secrets who have mysteriously died or vanished without a trace since 2023.

When asked if the Trump Administration was aware of the incidents and if the US intelligence community was already investigating whether they were connected, Leavitt did not have a definitive answer for reporters.

The press secretary said: 'I haven't spoken to our relevant agencies about it. I will certainly do that, and will get you an answer.'

'If true, of course, that's definitely something I think this government and administration would deem worth looking into. So let me do that for you,' Leavitt continued.

The comments have been immediately met with criticism from the public, who claimed without evidence that federal officials have not been taking the pattern seriously or have been working to cover it up.

'Does that infer that they’re not looking into it now? For crying out loud there was a general involved,' one person said, referring to retired Air Force General William Neil McCasland, who vanished on February 27.

McCasland's disappearance set off a flurry of activity by independent investigators looking for clues. What they found was a series of links to multiple nuclear officials who have gone missing and a string of scientists who were either murdered or found dead.