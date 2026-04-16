UFO-linked scientist who warned 'my life is in danger' before she was found dead at 34 becomes ELEVENTH mysterious case

Daily Mail April 16, 2026

A scientist experimenting with anti-gravity tech was found dead at 34 after warning that her life could be in danger, marking another mysterious case of deaths and disappearances in recent years.

Amy Eskridge was just 34 years old when she allegedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head in Huntsville, Alabama on June 11, 2022. However, neither the police nor the medical examiners have publicly released any details of an investigation ever taking place.

Before her death, she was openly researching and trying to develop anti-gravity technology, a way to control or cancel out gravity, which could revolutionize space travel and energy production.

Anti-gravity propulsion has also been widely discussed by UFO researchers, who have claimed this advanced technology is what allows alien spacecraft to achieve impossible speeds.

Conspiracy theorists have also claimed the US military has been experimenting with this technology for years, but the government has denied that alien technology exists.

In 2020, Eskridge stated she was planning to present novel foundational work regarding antigravity but needed approval from NASA.

Since her passing, shocking details, including an unearthed interview with Eskridge herself and independent findings submitted to Congress have claimed that the death was not a suicide and was instead part of an elaborate 'murder' conspiracy.

Eskridge's death marks the eleventh person with ties to America's space or nuclear secrets who has died or mysteriously vanished in recent years, putting US national security experts on edge.