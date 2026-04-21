Tucker Carlson says he regrets supporting Trump for President in 2024

🚨Just in: Tucker Carlson says he regrets supporting Donald Trump for President in 2024



“I’ll be tormented for a long time by the fact that I played a role in getting Donald Trump elected. And I want to say that I’m sorry for misleading people.”



What is your response to Tucker? pic.twitter.com/reltOhKVYd — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) April 21, 2026

“I’ll be tormented for a long time by the fact that I played a role in getting Donald Trump elected. And I want to say that I’m sorry for misleading people.”