Trump said 28 Times 'The War Is Over' ... Over 10 Times The Strait of Hormuz is Open ... “This is Not 3D Chess, This is Trump Being Made a Fool of By Netanyahu.” Israel Is Running Our Foreign Policy!

👀TRUMP: 28 Times said The War Is Over. 10+ Times Said The Strait of Hormuz is Open. “This is Not 3D Chess, This is Trump Being Made a Fool of By Netanyahu.” Israel Is Running Our Foreign Policy!



🔴WATCH LIVE NOW NOW NOW NOW👇https://t.co/3ut663W54S https://t.co/cNnjaULU5H pic.twitter.com/TTvZXK8hi8