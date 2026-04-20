Trump said 28 Times 'The War Is Over' ... Over 10 Times The Strait of Hormuz is Open ... “This is Not 3D Chess, This is Trump Being Made a Fool of By Netanyahu.” Israel Is Running Our Foreign Policy!
👀TRUMP: 28 Times said The War Is Over. 10+ Times Said The Strait of Hormuz is Open. “This is Not 3D Chess, This is Trump Being Made a Fool of By Netanyahu.” Israel Is Running Our Foreign Policy!— Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) April 20, 2026
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