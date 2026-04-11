TPUSA Reporter Savannah Hernandez Brutally Assaulted Outside Whipple ICE Facility in Minneapolis

Here’s footage of my brutal assault outside of the Whipple ICE Facility in Minneapolis.



All of this because I was standing outside on a public street filming a protest in the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA pic.twitter.com/kfkogeKsYg — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) April 11, 2026

TPUSA reporter Savannah Hernandez was brutally assaulted on Saturday at the Whipple ICE facility in Minneapolis.

The anti-ICE protestors organized “National F*ck ICE Day” demonstrations in major cities across the country such as Chicago, Los Angeles and Minneapolis.