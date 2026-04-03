TMZ now has evidence of 30 members of Congress vacationing in Scotland while everyone has to deal with the shutdown. “Guess who's footing the bill? YOU!”
TMZ continued investigating and now has evidence of 30 members of Congress vacationing touring a castle in Scotland while everyone has to deal with the shutdown— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) April 3, 2026
“Guess who's footing the bill? YOU”
TMZ yet again flips the script and directly calls out Democrats, and all of… pic.twitter.com/uVKEDo3Wnm