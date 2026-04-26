So many are saying Trump fell. What really happened was Trump went down to pick up Melania, who was crawling to safety
So many are saying Trump fell.— Jaypatriot🔥💪🏽🇺🇸 (@jayypatriot) April 26, 2026
What really happened was Trump went down to pick up Melania, who was crawling to safety, while the SS was pushing him to be safe!
Trump risked his own life to protect his wife. That’s a real man. Real men protect their wives. pic.twitter.com/lBbOcSkp4a
Trump risked his own life to protect his wife.
That’s a real man.
Real men protect their wives.