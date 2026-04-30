Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna Says Butler Assassination Attempt Was ‘Inside Job’

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) says she believes the first assassination attempt on President Donald Trump’s life may have been an inside job orchestrated by corrupt elements inside US intelligence agencies.

Appearing on New York Post editor Miranda Devine’s Pod Force One podcast, Rep. Luna noted several anomalies from the foiled July 13, 2024, assassination plot blamed on lone wolf Thomas Matthew Crooks that make her believe the event was a set-up.

“Specifically, what was interesting about the Butler assassination – and I’ve said this before – I think that that was intentional negligence,” said Luna.