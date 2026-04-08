Outrage is ERUPTING nationwide after the killer of Iryna Zarutska was found "UNFIT FOR TRIAL" on state murder charges. How about we hang him BY HIS BALLS

🚨 BREAKING: Outrage is ERUPTING nationwide after the killer of Iryna Zarutska was found "UNFIT FOR TRIAL" on state m*rder charges



This needs to be overturned immediately. DeCarlos Brown Jr. must face CAPITAL PUNISHMENT!



WILL CAIN: "We're learning the Carlos Brown Jr., the… pic.twitter.com/C5eFy6Baij — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 8, 2026

Hang him by his balls until he dies from the pain, that should be the punishment.