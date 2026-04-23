Megyn Kelly on Trump: “He’s not a moral man, he’s not the greatest husband in the world and he’s extremely petty and thin-skinned”

Megyn Kelly, the conservative political commentator, contended on her podcast Wednesday that President Donald Trump is “not a moral man” and acts pettily when he is criticized, in her latest critique of the man she once rallied for.

In her latest negative remarks about the president, Kelly claimed Trump was unable to absorb criticisms from his former allies who have broken with him on the Iran war.

“He’s not a moral man, he’s not the greatest husband in the world and he’s extremely petty and thin-skinned,” Kelly told her guest Russell Brand.

“He’s turning on his most loyal supporters because they don’t support this war and getting in bed with people who f****** hate him and have hated him from the beginning,” Kelly added.

Kelly is among the notable former Trump supporters who have faced the president’s ire in recent weeks for publicly opposing his military strikes on Iran that sparked an ongoing conflict in the Middle East.