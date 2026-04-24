Losing It? Trump Shares Doctored TIME Cover of ‘Low IQ’ Candace Owens

In a Friday evening post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump once again called political commentator and conspiracy theorist Candace Owens “an extremely low IQ individual,” sharing a doctored image depicting her on a fake “Vile Person of the Year” TIME cover.

“Candace Owens’ stock, which was never very high, has fallen a long way,” wrote Trump. “Her attack on the First Lady of France is despicable. I believe, in this case, without verification, she is an extremely Low IQ individual!”

The attached image was clearly meant to show Owens in an unflattering light, with raised exposure and a black-and-white filter. Along with the title “Vile Person of the Year,” other text on the cover reads, “Candace Owens lies, lies, lies,” “uses rich white men,” “0% fact check ratio on all credible fact checking sites,” and “protects sex offenders!”

This is what Trump is thinking about while in the middle of a war? Losing it, indeed!

“It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home.”