'Israel never talked me into the war with Iran,' Trump says

President Trump said on Truth Social that the Israeli government did not talk him into starting a war with Iran, adding that the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel and his lifelong opinion that Iran should not have a nuclear weapon were his reasons.

"The results in Iran will be amazing — And if Iran’s new leaders (Regime Change!) are smart, Iran can have a great and prosperous future!" he wrote.

Late Friday night, on board Air Force One, NBC News asked the president if he was frustrated with Netanyahu, especially as he made the decision to attack Lebanon as peace talks between the country and Israel were being arranged.

"No, look, he’s been a very good partner," Trump said. "No, we disagree on some things, but he’s been a very good partner."