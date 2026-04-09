Israel hurls missiles into Lebanese residential neighborhoods in a massive terror attack, blowing up Trump’s surrender and forcing the re-closure of the Strait of Hormuz
Israel hurled missiles into Lebanese residential neighborhoods in a massive terror attack, blowing up Trump’s surrender, forcing the re-closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and sealing the fate of American service members.— Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) April 9, 2026
A serious president would bomb the HELL out of Israel. pic.twitter.com/NONRa16CmG