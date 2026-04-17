Iran: "The President of the United States made seven claims in one hour, all seven of which were false"

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Friday all seven recent claims by the US President are lies, and the us will fail in both war and negotiations.

Ghalibaf warned that with continued blockade, the strait of Hormuz will not remain open; shipping will follow only designated routes with Iran's permission, decided by field conditions not social media.

"The President of the United States made seven claims in one hour, all seven of which were false. They did not win the war with these lies, and they will certainly not get anywhere in negotiations either. With the continuation of the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open," he posted on X.