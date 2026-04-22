Ilhan Omar: "I don't have to tell you JACK SH*T."

🚨 "STUPID" & "JACK SH*T" - ILHAN OMAR'S RESPONSE WHEN ASKED ABOUT HER $30M NET WORTH "CORRECTION"



We went back to @Ilhan Omar to ask about her $30M → $95K net worth "correction."



Her response to our reporter:

"I still think you're STUPID for asking me anything."



And when… pic.twitter.com/0odKzSLMSy — LindellTV (@RealLindellTV) April 21, 2026

Omar asked about her $30M → $95K net worth "correction."

Her response to our reporter: "I still think you're STUPID for asking me anything."

And when asked what the American people deserve to know: "I don't have to tell you JACK SH*T."

This is a sitting U.S. Congresswoman.