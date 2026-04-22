Ilhan Omar: "I don't have to tell you JACK SH*T."

Omar asked about her $30M → $95K net worth "correction."

Her response to our reporter: "I still think you're STUPID for asking me anything."

And when asked what the American people deserve to know: "I don't have to tell you JACK SH*T."

This is a sitting U.S. Congresswoman.

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