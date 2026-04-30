DOJ Releases High-Quality Footage of White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting

“Today, we are releasing video already provided to U.S. District Court showing Cole Allen shoot a U.S. Secret Service officer during his attempt to assassinate the President at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” announced US Attorney Jeanine Pirro on social media, adding, “There is no evidence the shooting was the result of friendly fire.”
Today, we are releasing video already provided to U.S. District Court showing Cole Allen shoot a U.S. Secret Service officer during his attempt to assassinate the President at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.— US Attorney Pirro (@USAttyPirro) April 30, 2026
There is no evidence the shooting was the result of friendly… pic.twitter.com/a8gRXkW6BH