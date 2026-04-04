Do you understand why Trump keeps extending deadlines?

They said 48 hours.. then 10 days.. now 48 hours again..

The media says "he blinked"..

Here's what they're not telling you..

> Between the first and second deadline.. 7,000+ troops deployed.

> Between the second deadline and now.. 82nd Airborne put on alert.

> USS George H.W. Bush carrier strike group ordered to the Gulf.

> Ground-capable forces arrived at Iran's doorstep March 30.

> B-2 bombers struck nuclear sites in Operation Midnight Hammer.

> EA-18G Growlers deployed.. those are electronic warfare planes.. they blind Iran's radar.

He wasn't "extending".. he was LOADING..

Every day of "talks" was another day to move assets into position..

The board is set.. the pieces are placed.. and in 48 hours we find out what "Glory be to GOD" means.