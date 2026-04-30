Candace Owens Sued .... Yet Again

Brian Harpole — Charlie Kirk's chief of security — has filed a defamation lawsuit against Candace Owens and her source Mitchell Snow.

Owens publicly accused Harpole of conspiring with the U.S. military at Fort Huachuca to assassinate Charlie Kirk, alongside Erika Kirk, Rep. Mark Amodei, and Cabot Phillips.

Her own words promoting the story:

"Charlie Kirk was assassinated and our military was involved. I can't wait to share this information with you guys."

The story rested entirely on Mitchell Snow, who claimed he "inadvertently" walked into a top-secret meeting at the Army base on September 9, 2025 — the day before the assassination — where Harpole and twelve lieutenant colonels were allegedly finalizing the plot to assassinate Charlie Kirk.

Per the complaint, the claim is verifiably false:

→ Harpole was in Dallas that morning.

→ He has never been to Fort Huachuca.

→ Owens had his flight records — she admitted as much on X — yet kept publishing anyway.

From the complaint: "Without even a modicum of substantiated evidence, she has publicly accused Harpole of foreknowledge, participation in, and cover-up of the assassination of Charlie Kirk."

69 pages. Jury trial demanded. Seeking millions of dollars. Filed today in Tennessee.