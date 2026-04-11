Alex Jones apologizes to Candace Owens

🚨Candace Owens was ahead of the curve and I officially apologized to her…🚨



Candace Owens plays a compilation of former Trump allies disavowing and criticizing him as the tarnishing of his legacy continues



He is even getting slammed on Truth Social, his own platform



Alex… https://t.co/PMNihytyk5 pic.twitter.com/RU1xWeCKyI — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) April 11, 2026

Alex Jones:

🚨Candace Owens was ahead of the curve and I officially apologized to her…🚨

Candace Owens plays a compilation of former Trump allies disavowing and criticizing him as the tarnishing of his legacy continues.

He is even getting slammed on Truth Social, his own platform.

Alex Jones: “I’m really glad he’s differentiating and saying, you’re not with me because I’m not with you.

I don’t want to be at your cool corrupt kid Howard Lutnick Jeffrey Epstein class table. Thank you so much for delineating that I’m not with you, a sinking burning ship.”

Anon posting: “How can you call them losers when you lose to Bibi Netanyahu in Israel every single day?”