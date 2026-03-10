‘When Did Lindsey Graham Become Our President?’ Megyn Kelly Rips Senator for Acting Like Commander-in-Chief

Conservative podcast host Megyn Kelly tore into Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for acting like the president of the United States on Tuesday after he “threatened Lebanon, Cuba, the Saudis, the wider Arab region, and now — checks notes — Spain” all within 24 hours.

Graham attacked Spain during an appearance on Fox News’s Hannity on Monday, declaring, “To our friends in Spain, man, you have lost your way. I don’t want to do business with you anymore. I want our airbases out of Spain.”

The senator’s remarks, along with other comments he made this week attacking several other countries on cable news, puzzled social media users who questioned why Graham was talking like he was the president of the United States.

“When did Lindsay Graham become our president? In the past 24 hours he’s threatened Lebanon, Cuba, the Saudis, the wider Arab region and now – checks notes – Spain,” reacted Kelly.

In another post, she added, “Let’s get real. The problem with Lindsay Graham isn’t (just) that he’s a homicidal maniac, it’s that Trump likes and is listening to him, and Trump’s favorite channel is parading him around like a Hefner bunny in stockings on every show.”

Graham: Spain, you have lost your way. I don't want to do business with you anymore. I want our airbases out of Spain pic.twitter.com/wJ2rhQeNww — Acyn (@Acyn) March 10, 2026