We did not vote for this. We voted for an end to foreign wars, and that's exactly what we should be seeing

MTG: "Millions and millions of Americans are outraged by this [war with Iran]."

"We're going to see costs at the grocery stores going up... because of this war."

"30% of the world's fertiliser goes through the [Strait of Hormuz]. That affects our farmers that are struggling already."

"We voted to put Americans first... That's what I want to see happen. I want to see Americans put first."