MTG: "Millions and millions of Americans are outraged by this [war with Iran]."



"We did not vote for this. We voted for an end to foreign wars, and that's exactly what we should be seeing."



"We're going to see costs at the grocery stores going up... because of this war."



"30%… pic.twitter.com/oPnOldjYGw — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) March 30, 2026

MTG: "Millions and millions of Americans are outraged by this [war with Iran]."

"We're going to see costs at the grocery stores going up... because of this war."

"30% of the world's fertiliser goes through the [Strait of Hormuz]. That affects our farmers that are struggling already."

"We voted to put Americans first... That's what I want to see happen. I want to see Americans put first."