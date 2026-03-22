Warning: Global Economic Catastrophe Looms If War Persists

Cordy Brown News and Java • March 22, 2026

The ongoing conflict involving Iran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have prompted stark warnings from experts about the potential for a global economic catastrophe unlike anything seen before. If the war does not end soon, the world could face severe shortages in energy, food, and essential goods, threatening widespread economic collapse.

This alert comes from a recent analysis highlighting the critical vulnerability of global oil and gas supplies. The Strait of Hormuz stands out as the most important maritime chokepoint on Earth, through which a massive share of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) normally flows.

Why This War Poses an Unprecedented Threat

Past conflicts in the Persian Gulf, oil price shocks in the 1970s and 1980s, and the economic fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine have all caused significant pain. However, the current situation is different and far more dangerous.

The global economy functions like a giant organism that requires constant inputs of raw materials—including metals, fuels, minerals, and foods—to produce everything from electronics to everyday essentials. Oil and gas remain indispensable, not just for transportation (cars, planes, ships) but also for manufacturing pharmaceuticals, plastics, and countless other products.

Crucially, nitrogen-based fertilizers—vital for modern agriculture—depend on natural gas. Without these fertilizers, food production would plummet, potentially leading to famine on a massive scale. One stark observation notes: "No fertilisers, which is to say fossil fuels – and half the world’s population – would be dead."

The Persian Gulf region holds the most concentrated reserves of oil and gas anywhere on the planet. While Russia has substantial gas and Texas has shale oil, no other area can match the Gulf's abundance even after decades of extraction elsewhere.

Disruption here doesn't just raise prices—it risks cutting off essential "inputs" to the global production system, creating a scenario of economic starvation never witnessed before.

The Warning in Context

The article on End Time Headlines republishes and references a piece by Ed Conway, which states:

"We have never seen anything quite like this before. There have been wars in the Persian Gulf – at least two of them in living memory. There have been oil price shocks – most famously in the 1970s and 1980s. There have been cost of living crises triggered by war – as we all know, having faced the aftershocks of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But this latest war is holding a knife against the very throat of the economy."

The piece urges readers to recognize the gravity of the threat and to consider protective measures for homes and lives amid the looming risks.

The original source is an opinion article from the Daily Mail by Ed Conway, emphasizing the need for awareness and preparation as tensions in the region continue.

This situation underscores how interconnected and fragile global energy and food systems remain in 2026, despite advances in alternatives. A prolonged closure or severe restriction in the Strait of Hormuz could trigger cascading effects: skyrocketing energy costs, halted manufacturing, fertilizer shortages, and potential food crises affecting billions.