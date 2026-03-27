U.S.deploys robot speedboats to the Gulf

The U.S. just deployed robot speedboats to the Gulf and it's about time.

The Pentagon confirmed for the first time that uncrewed drone boats are patrolling the Strait of Hormuz during Operation Epic Fury.

The GARC, a 5-meter autonomous speedboat, has logged 450+ hours and 2,200 nautical miles on patrol.

These vessels can run surveillance or be used as kamikazes against Iranian fast-attack boats.

Ukraine proved the concept by crippling Russia's Black Sea Fleet with explosive drone boats reportedly costing around $250,000 each.

For context, a single Iranian anti-ship cruise missile costs millions and a U.S. destroyer runs about $2 billion.

Iran has already used sea drones to hit oil tankers twice during this war.

The U.S. was late to the game but is finally playing it.

Source: Reuters