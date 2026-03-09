US Considers Idea of Special Operation to Seize Iran’s Uranium

President Trump is weighing the option of deploying special forces on the ground to seize Iran’s near-bomb-grade uranium, as officials grow increasingly concerned the stockpile may have been moved, according to three diplomatic officials briefed on the matter.

The US and Israel struck key nuclear facilities during last June’s 12-day war. Uncertainty over Iran’s highly enriched uranium has intensified because it’s almost nine months since United Nations atomic inspectors last verified its location, the officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss restricted deliberations.

“They haven’t been able to get to it and at some point, maybe we will,” Trump said late on Saturday during a briefing aboard Air Force One. “We haven’t gone after it, but it’s something we can do later on. We wouldn’t do it now.”

One of the stated aims of the attacks on Iran has been to rid the Islamic Republic of any capability to produce nuclear weapons. But the strikes on atomic facilities last year complicated the task of tracking the uranium. That’s now become a live issue again for military planners, and it’s unclear whether any special operation would be conducted by US or Israeli forces. Source: Bloomberg