TV host explodes at Khamenei: ‘Burn in hell, son of a b—h’

Sky News Australia anchor Rita Panahi stunned viewers by unleashing a blistering curse on Iran’s leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after he was killed — in her native Persian.

“You son of a b—h, shame on you, burn in hell!” Panahi declared during a segment on Iran, according to a clip circulating on social media Saturday.

The explosive moment, shared by several accounts on X, racked up more than 100,000 views within hours. The on-screen chyron read: “RITA’S TAKE ON STRIKES ON IRAN.”

“This will be the shortest editorial I’ll ever deliver,” Panahi began her commentary on Sky News Australia on Saturday.

“All I have to say is that after 47 years of Islamist tyranny, the dictator is dead and Iran is on the verge of being liberated.”

Panahi added that she “never thought I would see this day in my lifetime.” She also praised Trump for his “courage” for taking a “risk” in ordering the military action against Iran.

Panahi, a longtime conservative commentator and host of “The Rita Panahi Show” on Sky News Australia, has frequently criticized the Iranian regime, often citing her childhood in Iran before her family fled to Australia as refugees in 1984.