Tucker Carlson Alleges DOJ Is Preparing to Charge Him Under Foreign Agents Registration Act After CIA Accessed His Texts Related to Iran War

Source: Mediaite

Tucker Carlson on Saturday night said the Justice Department is preparing to charge him for being an unregistered foreign agent, which Carlson said the CIA recommended after reading his text messages leading up to the war on Iran. He suggested “some” CIA workers could be targeting him because of his “views about Israel.”

Carlson explained the situation from his view in a 5 minute video posted to X.

“The CIA is preparing some kind of criminal referral against me, a crime report to the Department of Justice, on the basis of a supposed crime I committed,” Carlson said. “What’s that crime? Well, talking to people in Iran before the war. They read my texts.”

Carlson said he is “apparently” being charged under the “Foreign Agent Act” – likely referring to the Foreign Agents Registration Act; the 1938 legislation requires people who are paid by foreign governments for lobbying or political advocacy to register with the Justice Department.

The ex-Fox News star said he does not “expect this to go anywhere” for several reasons.

“I’m not an agent of a foreign power,” Carlson said was the first reason. “Unlike a lot of people commenting on U.S. politics and global affairs, I have only one loyalty and that’s the United States and have never acted against it.”

He said another reason he is not worried is because he has “never taken money” from a foreign power.

“Don’t need it, don’t want it,” he said.

Carlson also said he is an American and can speak to anyone he wants — which is yet another reason he believes the potential charges are bogus.