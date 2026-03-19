Tucker Carlson asked Joe Kent why the Thomas Crooks surveillance tapes haven’t been released.



Kent’s answer blew him away.



He explained the government deliberately withholds information to create noise with conspiracy theories, so the “actual question never gets answered.”… pic.twitter.com/NGqRtjxUcT — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 19, 2026

He explained the government deliberately withholds information to create noise with conspiracy theories, so the “actual question never gets answered.”

TUCKER: “The current president was the subject of a near-successful assassination attempt.”

“And we’re just not going to look into very obviously or divulge information that everyone knows they have.”

“For example, the surveillance tape from the shooting range at which Thomas Crooks trained, because it would answer the question, was he training with somebody?”

“And if so, who? They have that footage, and they won’t release it. What could possibly be the explanation for that?”

KENT: “I know what the result is. The result is people come to their own conclusions. And this is where crazy conspiracy theories come from.”

“And then those conspiracy theories usually are easy to ‘debunk’ or make the people saying them sound crazy. So then the actual question never gets answered.”

TUCKER: “Sorry. Can you say that for people who haven’t lived in Washington?”

“I try to explain this to people all the time because this has been ongoing since at least the Kennedy assassination.”

“But this is a very serious and recurring thing. It’s a tactic. And you just explained it better than anyone I’ve ever heard. Can you just do that again?”

KENT: “So basically, you give no information whatsoever on something that’s obvious, that there should be information.”

“You outlined there’s potentially footage of Crooks at the shooting range. Again, police, 101, go get the tapes. Let’s figure it out.”

“If you don’t want to address that question, then you just go silent. You say, ‘you can’t ask that question,’ which then creates people who come out of kind of nowhere, and they start drawing their own conclusions.”

“Knowing the way the internet works, half of them, if not more, are probably going to be so far off in left field... that then you can just be like, Oh, these people asking these questions about that tape at the video range. Crazy conspiracy theorists.’”

“And so then you’ve just diverted all attention away from the thing that you’re trying to conceal. And now everyone’s focused on the crazies.”

TUCKER: “Man.”

KENT: “And then the second someone asks a legitimate question, they’re ‘crazy.’”