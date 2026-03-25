Trump’s own Senator gives him a brutal reality check: “You have created a global crisis out of nothing.”

BREAKING: 🇺🇸 Trump’s own Senator gave him a brutal reality check



Trump — We need $2 billion a day to reopen the Strait of Hormuz



US Senator — But the SOH was already open before the war? So what was the point of the whole war?



“You have created a global crisis out of nothing.”… pic.twitter.com/NwLGS0aqc7 — Times of Iran News (@Timesofiraan) March 25, 2026

Trump — We need $2 billion a day to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

US Senator — But the Strait of Hormuz was already open before the war? So what was the point of the whole war?

“You have created a global crisis out of nothing.”