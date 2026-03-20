Trump's inner circle fumes at 'bull****' rumors that Tulsi Gabbard plans to RESIGN over Iran war

Source: Daily Mail

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard fully intends to remain in her position despite rumors that she is planning to resign from President Donald Trump's administration in protest of the Iran war.

Right-wing activist Laura Loomer announced on social media Thursday evening that Gabbard was preparing to resign, citing a member of the director's political staff as a source. She advocated that President Trump fire Gabbard before she could resign.

But a senior administration official told the Daily Mail that Loomer’s claim was ‘total bull****.’

A spokesperson for the Director of National Intelligence also pushed back against the online rumors.

‘Any claims the Director is resigning are false,’ a spokesperson told the Daily Mail. ‘She is committed to fulfilling the responsibilities the President placed in her to protect the safety, security, and freedom of the American people.’

Gabbard was spotted working at the White House on Friday, as she has become a familiar presence on the campus since the war with Iran began, an administration source confirmed.

The pushback concludes a tumultuous week for Gabbard after testifying to members of Congress about the intelligence surrounding the war in Iran.

She was pressed about 'lying' about Iran's nuclear ambitions - that Trump used as the basis for his nearly four-week war with the nation.

Gabbard also spent the week dealing with the public resignation of Joe Kent, the Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, in protest of the decision to go to war.