Trump says he wants to 'wind down' Iran war as he claims US is close to destroying ALL of Tehran's military capabilities

Source: Daily Mail

President Trump has said he is considering winding down the strikes on Iran and ending the war in the Middle East, as he gets one step closer to destroying Tehran's military capabilities.

The president wrote in a Truth Social on Friday evening: 'We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran.

'(1) Completely degrading Iranian Missile Capability, Launchers, and everything else pertaining to them.

'(2) Destroying Iran's Defense Industrial Base.

'(3) Eliminating their Navy and Air Force, including Anti Aircraft Weaponry.

'(4) Never allowing Iran to get even close to Nuclear Capability, and always being in a position where the U.S.A. can quickly and powerfully react to such a situation, should it take place.

In his post Friday, Trump added a fifth: 'Protecting, at the highest level, our Middle Eastern Allies' and listed America's Gulf partners: Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others.'

He then went on to describe how he sees the future for the Strait of Hormuz - the shipping waterway that is crucial to international trade.

Trump added: 'The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it — The United States does not!

'If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn't be necessary once Iran's threat is eradicated.

'Importantly, it will be an easy Military Operation for them. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.'

The post seemed at odds with his administration’s move to bolster its firepower in the region and request another $200 billion from Congress to fund the war.

The US is deploying three more amphibious assault ships and roughly 2,500 additional Marines to the Middle East, a US official told The Associated Press.

Two other US officials confirmed that ships were deploying, without saying where they were headed.

All three spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military operations.