Trump Rating Hits All-Time Low With FRIENDLY Pollster as War Opposition Amongst 2024 Trump Voters Doubles

Source: National Pulse

President Trump‘s approval rating has dropped to 42 percent, according to a new poll from Trump-friendly JL Partners. This marks the lowest approval rating of his presidency, down from 44 percent earlier this month and 48 percent in January. The poll surveyed 1,037 registered voters online from March 18 to March 20, with a margin of error of plus or minus three percent.

According to the survey, the Iran war and inflation fears are key reasons for the decline. Twenty-eight percent of respondents disapproved of Trump’s handling of the Middle East, up from 20 percent earlier this month. Meanwhile, 44 percent blamed him for rising inflation, an increase from 38 percent at the start of March. Gas prices have risen to $3.90 per gallon nationally, compared to $2.90 before U.S. strikes began on February 28.

Support for the Iran war has also waned. Initially, 40 percent of voters supported military action, but that figure has now dropped to 33 percent, with 49 percent opposing the conflict. Among Trump voters, support for the war has decreased from 75 percent to 61 percent, while opposition has risen to 22 percent. Thirteen U.S. troops have been killed and over 200 injured since the U.S.-Israeli operation against Iran started.

Economic sentiment has also worsened, with 54 percent of voters saying the economy is deteriorating, up from 44 percent last month. Only 16 percent believe the economy is improving, a significant drop from 30 percent in February. The poll also revealed that only 19 percent of voters would tolerate a $1 increase in gas prices to secure a military victory, while just seven percent would accept up to 10,000 American fatalities in the conflict.