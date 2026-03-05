Trump kicks Tucker Carlson out of MAGA movement after talker’s Iran war criticism: ‘Lost his way’

President Trump cast Tucker Carlson out of his Make America Great Again movement following the conservative talking head’s loud criticism of the US and Israeli assault on Iran.

“Tucker has lost his way,” the commander-in-chief told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl on Thursday. “I knew that a long time ago, and he’s not MAGA. MAGA is saving our country. MAGA is making our country great again. MAGA is America first, and Tucker is none of those things. And Tucker is really not smart enough to understand that.”

The comments came after Carlson recently called the strikes on Iran “absolutely disgusting and evil.”