Trump halts further strikes on Iran's gas hub after Israel 'lashed out' but threatens massive retaliation if Qatar is targeted again

Source: Daily Mail

President Trump threatened to 'massively blow up the entirety' of Iran's South Pars gas field after Israel 'lashed out in anger' amid escalating attacks in the Middle East.

Trump's devastating threat came after Israel attacked the Iranian gas field and Tehran retaliated by bombing a major natural gas facility in Qatar, while striking other targets in Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

'Israel, out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East, has violently lashed out at a major facility known as South Pars Gas Field in Iran,' Trump wrote.

'The United States knew nothing about this particular attack, and the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen.'

His remarks came as overseas markets were in turmoil early Wednesday, with shares in Asia dropping as oil prices spiked at more than $110 a barrel.

An Iranian official likened that developments to a 'full-scale economic war.'

As tensions escalated, Trump appeared to draw a red line for Israeli attacks on the South Pars field before lobbing the massive threat against Iran.

'NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field,' Trump said.

However, if Iran decided to attack Qatar again Trump said all bets were off and he would unleash devastating force on the Persian Gulf country.

'The United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before,' he said.

'I do not want to authorize this level of violence and destruction because of the long term implications that it will have on the future of Iran.'

However, Trump bluntly stated, 'I will not hesitate to do so.'

Oil prices shot up five per cent Wednesday as markets responded to Iran saying that energy sites in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar 'have become direct and legitimate targets'.