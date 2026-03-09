Trump floats ENDING war in Iran after mysterious call with Putin

President Trump has suggested his war with Iran could soon come to an end just hours after completing a mysterious phone call with Vladimir Putin.

Trump told reporters US forces are 'very far ahead of schedule', claiming Iran's military has effectively been destroyed.

'I think the war is very complete, pretty much,' Trump told CBS News. 'They have no navy, no communications, they've got no Air Force ... Wrapping up is all in my mind.'

Trump's remarks came after Putin shared a proposal to quickly end the war during the call, according to the Kremlin. The two leaders also discussed the current war in Ukraine as well as the oil market in Venezuela.

The stock market clawed back from a brutal session after Trump's remarks, with US oil plunging to $86 per barrel from $91 after he floated a takeover of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump also claimed Iran's missile and drone capabilities had been neutralized by US strikes. Iran launched retaliatory attacks on US bases and other Gulf nations after the death of its supreme leader, killing seven American troops.

'Their missiles are down to a scatter. Their drones are being blown up all over the place, including their manufacturing of drones,' Trump added.