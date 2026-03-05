Trump FIRES Kristi Noem in first Cabinet ouster after brutal Capitol Hill drubbing

President Trump announced Thursday that he is firing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in the first cabinet shakeup of his second term — naming Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) as his nominee to fill the role.

Trump announced the move after Noem told Congress this week that he approved $220 million in ads featuring herself. The president accused her of lying before canning her.

“I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida. I thank Kristi for her service at ‘Homeland.’”

Trump dedicated the remainder of his statement to praising Mullin.

President Trump also said that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem lied to Congress about getting his approval for a $220 million ad campaign featuring herself.

“I never knew ⁠anything about it,” Trump told Reuters.

Two sources close to the White House told The Post that Trump is furious that Noem testified that he approved of the ads — and set in motion his later move to fire her.

Source: NY Post