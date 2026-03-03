Trump Fires Back at Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson Over Their Criticism of Iran Strikes

President Trump responded to criticism within the MAGA movement over his decision to begin a massive bombing campaign against Iran.

Among the critics within the MAGA tent are Megyn Kelly, who said that “no one should have to die for a foreign country,” and Tucker Carlson, who deemed the attacks on Iran “absolutely disgusting and evil.”

On Monday, journalist Rachael Bade of The Inner Circle spoke with Trump, who fired back at the two former Fox News hosts.

“I think that MAGA is Trump — MAGA’s not the other two,” Trump said of Kelly and Carlson. “MAGA wants to see our country thrive and be safe. And MAGA loves what I’m doing — every aspect of it… This is a detour that we have to take in order to keep our country safe and keep other countries safe, frankly.”

The president added that Kelly should “study her history book a little bit.”

“Megan was opposed to me for years when I ran the first time and nothing stopped me,” Trump stated. “And so, you know, some people are against — and they always come back. She came all the way back. But now I guess she maybe doesn’t like the idea of this war, but I do because I have to keep nuclear weapons out of the hands of the Iranians.”

Regarding Carlson, who reportedly visited the White House three times in the last month to lobby against an attack. Trump said the criticism does not bother him, explaining that Carlson “can say whatever he wants; it has no impact on me.”

.@megynkelly: "No one should have to die for a foreign country. I don't think those service members died for the United States. I think they died for Iran or for Israel... No one is crying that the Ayatollah is dead, but our government's job is not to look out for Iran or Israel.… pic.twitter.com/oj50QBYjfh — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) March 3, 2026