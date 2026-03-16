Trump defends Mark Levin after pundit’s wild podcast feud with rival Megyn Kelly

President Trump has publicly defended conservative radio host and Fox News personality Mark Levin, calling him a "Great American Patriot" and "THE GREAT ONE" in a detailed Truth Social post. The endorsement comes as Levin continues a heated public dispute with podcaster and former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly.

Background of the Feud

The conflict between Levin and Kelly has simmered for months but intensified following U.S. military strikes on Iran under the Trump administration, referred to as Operation Epic Fury. Kelly has criticized the actions, calling the conflict "Israel’s war" and asserting that figures like Levin pushed for it. She remarked on March 2 that "Mark Levin wanted it."

Levin, a strong Trump ally, has rejected such criticism, labeling opponents of the Iran policy—including Kelly and Tucker Carlson—as "nut jobs and neofascists." He previously described Kelly as an "emotionally unhinged, lewd, and petulant wreck."

Kelly fired back sharply, referring to Levin as "Micropenis Mark" in a social media exchange, escalating the personal nature of the feud.

Trump's Strong Defense

In his March 15 Truth Social post, Trump offered unqualified support for Levin:

Mark Levin, a truly Great American Patriot, is somewhat under siege by other people with far less Intellect, Capability, and Love for our Country. Mark is Tough, Strong, and Brilliant, hence the nickname, ‘THE GREAT ONE,’ conceived by our MAGA friend, the wonderful Sean Hannity, after years of dealing with Mark in Legal, Media, and other capacities.

Levin is far smarter than those who criticize him but, above all, he is a man of Great Wisdom and Common Sense who truly loves our Country. When you hear others unfairly attack Mark, remember that they are jealous and angry Human Beings, whose ‘sway’ is much less than the Public understands, and will, now that they know where I stand, rapidly diminish.

MAGA is about stopping them cold [Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons], and that is exactly what we are doing.

Trump's intervention underscores his continued backing of pro-administration voices in conservative media and signals that criticism of key allies like Levin may not align with the MAGA movement.

The ongoing clash reflects deeper tensions within right-wing circles over foreign policy decisions, particularly regarding Iran and U.S. involvement in Middle East affairs.