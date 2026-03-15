They killed Charlie Kirk because they knew he would use his massive platform to oppose the war in Iran, and now they’re trying to jail Tucker Carlson for the same reason

They killed Charlie Kirk because they knew he would use his massive platform to oppose the suicide mission in Iran, and now they’re going to jail Tucker Carlson for the same reason.pic.twitter.com/hZ9mcrlHUz — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) March 15, 2026

Tucker Carlson on Saturday night said the Justice Department is preparing to charge him for being an unregistered foreign agent, which Carlson said the CIA recommended after reading his text messages leading up to the war on Iran. He suggested “some” CIA workers could be targeting him because of his “views about Israel.”