The man who manages $11 trillion just warned the world what’s going to happen if Trump doesn’t make a deal, NOW
“GLOBAL RECESSION”— ADAM (@AdameMedia) March 26, 2026
The man who manages $11 trillion just warned the world what’s going to happen if Trump doesn’t make a DEAL, now.
A total wipeout.
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the largest asset manager in human history explains to the BBC how that occurs 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/HqYrOhwj8x
A total wipeout.
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the largest asset manager in human history explains to the BBC how that occurs.