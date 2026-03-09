The Chickenhawk Class: Why It’s So Easy for Politicians to Call for War

By Bianca White:



They will never have to lace up combat boots. They will​ never hear the crack of incoming fire or watch their best friend bleed out in the dirt. They will never come home missing a leg, a piece of their mind, or the ability to sleep through the night. Yet these same men and women—safe behind marble columns, armored motorcades, and layers of Secret Service—stand at podiums and microphones and demand that other people’s children go die for “the national interest.”

This isn’t bravery. It’s the oldest con in politics: the courage of other people’s convictions.

Call them what they are: chickenhawks. Politicians who have never worn the uniform, never faced the draft, never risked a single hair on their own heads, yet who treat war like a video game they can pause when the polls turn bad. They vote for appropriations bills that send trillions and thousands of young bodies overseas, then go home to steak dinners and donor fundraisers while the bodies come back in flag-draped boxes.

History is littered with them. Leaders who cheered for conflict from the comfort of their bunkers, their palaces, their climate-controlled offices. They talk about “sacrifice” the way a vegan talks about steak—enthusiastically, but from a safe distance. When the body bags start arriving, they pivot to “support the troops” bumper-sticker slogans while quietly ensuring their own kids get deferments, cushy National Guard slots, or Ivy League exemptions. The pattern is as old as war itself.

The mechanics are brutally simple. War is abstract to them. It’s a policy paper, a campaign talking point, a way to look “strong” on television. The human cost is outsourced. The young men and women who actually put on the uniform become statistics—casualty figures they can spin or bury in the next news cycle. Politicians face no draft, no stop-loss orders, no midnight knocks on their own doors. Their biggest risk is a bad tweet or a primary challenge. Meanwhile, the 18-year-old from a small town signs the paper, ships out, and becomes the one who actually pays.

This isn’t accidental. It’s structural. The people who make the decisions are insulated by class, age, and power. They’ve spent decades climbing ladders in law schools, think tanks, and corporate boards—places where “service” means serving on a nonprofit board, not serving in a rifle platoon. By the time they reach the levers of war, their bodies are too old, their connections too good, and their skin too precious to risk. So they send someone else’s kid instead.

The hypocrisy is grotesque. They’ll lecture the public about “duty” and “honor” while their own military records are either nonexistent or carefully papered over with excuses. They’ll wear flag pins the size of hubcaps and choke up on cue about “our heroes,” then vote to underfund veterans’ hospitals and block benefits for the very people they sent into the meat grinder. And when the wars inevitably turn sour—when the body count climbs and the public tires—they do what cowards always do: they blame the generals, blame the troops, blame “the fog of war,” and start eyeing the next conflict.

Real courage would look different. It would be politicians who have actually served refusing to send troops unless the cause is so clear and the stakes so existential that they’d be willing to send their own children first. It would be leaders who understand that every vote for war is a vote to potentially orphan some kid in Ohio or Alabama or California. But that kind of courage is rare in the modern political class, because it requires something they fundamentally lack: skin in the game.

Instead we get performative patriotism from people who treat soldiers like props in their re-election ads. They’ll attend the funerals when the cameras are rolling, then go right back to the cocktail circuit. They’ll praise the “greatest fighting force in the world” while ensuring that force keeps getting deployed into forever wars that serve no one except defense contractors and foreign lobbies.

This is why the rhetoric is always so cheap. “We must stand up to tyranny!” “We cannot show weakness!” “The world is watching!” Every slogan is easy when you’re not the one staring down the barrel. Every declaration of resolve is effortless when the blood isn’t yours or your family’s.

The solution isn’t complicated, even if it’s politically radioactive: tie war powers to personal risk. No politician should be able to vote to authorize military force unless they or an immediate family member has served in combat. Force them to put their own flesh and blood on the line before they gamble with everyone else’s. Make the decision hurt the decision-makers. Because right now it doesn’t—and that’s exactly why they keep making it so casually.

Until that day, we’ll keep hearing the same tired script: politicians in suits and ties beating the drums of war from air-conditioned studios and secure briefing rooms, while the real price is paid by people who actually put on the uniform.

They aren’t leaders. They’re cowards with excellent speechwriters. And the rest of us—especially the young, the poor, and the patriotic—are the ones left holding the bill in blood.