Teens Check Their Phones 64 Times On Average — During School Hours

Source: StudyFinds

Researchers tracked the real-time phone habits of middle and high schoolers and found something that should give every school administrator pause. Phone activity showed up across the sample during every single hour of the school day, and not one student went the entire school day without using their device. The students who checked their phones most often also showed measurably weaker self-control.

Researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill monitored the phone habits of 79 students aged 11 to 18 over two consecutive weeks and found the average teen logs more than two full hours of screen time during school alone, roughly one-third of their total daily phone use. But the more unsettling finding wasn’t how long students were on their phones. It was how often they were picking them up, and what that habit appears to be linked to in their ability to focus and stay on task.

Students grabbed their phones an average of 64 times during the school day. Those who checked most frequently scored worse on a standard test of focus and impulse control. Published in JAMA Network Open, the study draws a line not just between phones and distraction, but between compulsive checking and the kind of mental discipline teenagers need to learn and grow.

Several states have moved toward banning phones in schools, and these findings add important context to those ongoing debates. The authors note that bans alone may not be sufficient. Compulsive checking, reaching for a phone out of reflex rather than intention, is the behavior most closely tied to attention and self-control outcomes. Addressing it likely requires digital literacy programs alongside policy, helping students recognize what constant interruption does to their own ability to concentrate.

Younger students may be the more receptive audience. Middle schoolers in the study pulled back their phone use on school days compared to non-school days, a pattern their older peers did not show. Building better phone habits before high school, rather than trying to dismantle entrenched ones during it, may be where schools and parents can have the most impact.

Students in this study used their phones throughout the school day, and researchers detected activity during every hour. As more districts debate what to do about devices in classrooms, the most telling number from this research may not be the screen time total, but the 64 daily pickups.