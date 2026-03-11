Team USA suffers embarrassing loss to Italy in massive WBC upset

Source: NY Post

The 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics had plenty of upsets and surprises, but Tuesday night’s World Baseball Classic action might have produced the most shocking international result of 2026.

And Team USA was on the wrong side of it.

The Americans were stunned by Team Italy, 8-6, in a game in which they never led, played sloppily and failed to find the big hit.

Now, their hopes to reach the quarterfinal round are in doubt and could come down to a tiebreak.

Mets hurler Nolan McLean got the start for the U.S., and after a dominant first inning where he struck out the side, allowed two home runs in the second to put the Americans in an early 3-0 hole.

Yankees lefty Ryan Yarbrough didn’t provide any relief, yielding a two-run blast to Jac Caglianone in the fourth.

Things completely unraveled two innings later when reliever Brad Keller turned a possible double-play ball into a run-scoring error when he threw wildly to second base. The Italians then tacked on two more in the inning with a sacrifice fly and a wild pitch to take an 8-0 lead after the first five and a half innings.