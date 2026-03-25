Steve Bannon: Just understand. It's going to get really, really, really ugly

BANNON: There is no substitute for victory. As we're in it now.



Just understand. It's going to get really, really, really ugly.



Anybody telling you otherwise, all these people going on FOX blowing smoke, they ain't out on that front line, and they ain't got kids out there… pic.twitter.com/B9FPxw0Q5D — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) March 25, 2026

BANNON: There is no substitute for victory. As we're in it now.

Just understand. It's going to get really, really, really ugly.

Anybody telling you otherwise, all these people going on FOX blowing smoke, they ain't out on that front line, and they ain't got kids out there either.

They have no skin in the game.

Zero.