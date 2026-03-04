Spain agrees to cooperate with US military

Trump on Tuesday had threatened to cut off trade with Spain, accusing the NATO ally of failing to meet defense spending commitments and refusing to allow U.S. forces to use Spanish bases to support operations related to strikes against Iran.
"With respect to Spain, I think they heard the president's message yesterday loud and clear. And it's my understanding over the past several hours, they've agreed to cooperate with the U.S. military,” Leavitt said.
“And so I know that the U.S. military is coordinating with their counterparts in Spain. But the president expects all Europe, all of our European allies, of course, to cooperate in this long sought-after mission, not just for the United States, but also for Europe to crush the rogue Iranian regime that, again, not only threatens America, but also threatens our European allies as well,” Leavitt added.