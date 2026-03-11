Slick Willy! Hillary Clinton scolds husband Bill when he tries to push her into traffic on New York crosswalk: 'Don't do that!' 😂

Bystanders caught the awkward moment former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton scolded her husband Bill as they tried to cross a busy intersection in Midtown Manhattan this week.

The couple were seen walking down Madison Avenue, surrounded by staffers and Secret Service agents on Monday after attending an event in New York City and visiting their daughter, Chelsea.

Both seemed to be in a joyous mood, with the 79-year-old former president clapping his hands as they crossed while his wife smiled.

But when they reached an adjacent crosswalk, Bill seemed to stumble into Hillary with his hand at her back, prompting her to start walking forward in an apparent jaywalking attempt.

Hillary quickly pulled back when a vehicle turned down Madison Avenue and raised her hands in front of her to avoid being shoved into the street.

'No, no, no, no, no. Don't do that. Don't do that,' she then scolded the one-time commander-in-chief, before pushing past him to return to the street corner.

'That's not a good idea,' Bill then agreed with a grin on his face.