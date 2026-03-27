Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) seen leaving DC around 6PM, just hours before the 2AM unanimous Senate vote on funding paychecks for TSA, FEMA, and Coast Guard workers.

You can tell how guilty she is by how they try to stop it from being Filmed. Something needs to be done about… pic.twitter.com/DRQdKTS1DV — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) March 27, 2026

You can tell how guilty she is by how they try to stop it from being filmed. Something needs to be done about those that give lip service and empty promises!